News & Insights

GSK

GSK beats first-quarter profit, revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 26, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Maggie Fick and Natalie Grover for Reuters ->

Adds details, forecast

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L on Wednesday beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed drugmaker reported adjusted profit of 37 pence per share on revenue of about 7 billion pounds ($8.70 billion).

Analysts were expecting 33.2 pence per share on revenue of about 6.5 billion pounds, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

The company's blockbuster shingles vaccine, Shingrix, generated 833 million pounds, ahead of than the GSK-compiled consensus of 829 million pounds.

GSK reaffirmed its guidance for 2023.

In February, GSK predicted sales growth would increase by 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 10% to 12%, at constant exchange rates in 2023, versus 2022.

On Wednesday, the company said it expected adjusted operating profit growth to be lower in the first half of the year - as costs increase to fuel expected drug launches, including its keenly-watched RSV vaccine - and higher in the second half.

($1 = 0.8049 pounds)

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7890 916706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.