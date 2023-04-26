GSK beats first quarter profit, revenue estimates

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L on Wednesday beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed drugmaker reported adjusted profit of 37 pence per share on revenue of about 7 billion pounds ($8.70 billion).

Analysts were expecting 33.2 pence per share on revenue of about 6.5 billion pounds, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

($1 = 0.8049 pounds)

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

