GSK appeal against fine over 'pay-for-delay' drug deals faces EU rebuke

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline may have harmed competition with payments it made to generic drugmakers to delay the launch of cheap copies of an antidepressant, according to an adviser to the European Court of Justice.
