GSK Announces FDA Approval Of Blenrep

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA has approved Blenrep in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. The Blenrep approval is supported by data from the pivotal DREAMM-7 phase III trial.

Blenrep is available through a new, streamlined Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy. GSK will offer Together with GSK, an optional patient support programme available to all US patients prescribed Blenrep.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.