GSK announces FDA accepeted for review a BLA for Blenrep

GSK (GSK) announced the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has accepted for review a Biologics License Application, BLA, for Blenrep in combinations with bortezomib plus dexamethasone and pomalidomide plus dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. The US FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 23 July 2025. The US application is based on results from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase III trials, which both met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival for the belantamab mafodotin combinations compared to standard of care triplet combinations in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Results from both trials also showed clinically meaningful improvements across all other secondary efficacy endpoints, including deeper and more durable responses compared to the respective standard of care combinations. The safety and tolerability profiles of the belantamab mafodotin combinations in the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials were broadly consistent with the known profiles of the individual agents. This is the sixth major regulatory filing acceptance this year for belantamab mafodotin combinations in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on the results of the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.