GSK Announces Extension of FDA Review for Rare Blood Therapy

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has extended the review period of its new drug application (NDA) for momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis patients with anemia by three months. This decision to extend the review duration was taken by the regulatory body to provide time to review recently submitted data.

A decision regarding the potential approval of momelotinib is now expected on Sep 16, 2023 (previously, Jun 16, 2023).

Momelotinib is a novel, investigational JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, which was added to GSK’s portfolio, following the acquisition of Sierra Oncology. Particularly, momelotinib complements GSK’s new drug, Blenrep/belantamab mafatotin, which was approved for fourth-line multiple myeloma in 2020.

Year to date, shares of GSK have gained 0.1% against the industry’s 6.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We would like to remind the investors that in July 2022, GSK completed the acquisition of Sierra Oncology for $55 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of $1.9 billion.

The NDA application for momelotinib, in August 2022, was based on data from key phase III studies, including the pivotal MOMENTUM study. The MOMENTUM study evaluated momelotinib versus danazol for treating anemic myelofibrosis patients previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor. In the MOMENTUM study, momelotinib achieved statistical significance in the primary and all pre-specified secondary endpoints, reporting a statistically significant benefit on symptoms, anemia and splenic size.

Myelofibrosis is a rare and fatal cancer of the bone marrow, which often leads to anemia that causes fatigue, increased risk of infection and bleeding or bruising due to reduced platelet count in patients.

A marketing authorization application by GSK is simultaneously being reviewed by the European Medicine Agency for approval in the EU. Currently, momelotinib is not approved in any market.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GSK PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

GSK currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

