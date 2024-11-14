GSK announces Blenrep met key secondary endpoint in DREAMM-7 trial

GSK (GSK) announced positive headline results from a planned interim analysis of the DREAMM-7 head-to-head phase III trial evaluating Blenrep in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone as a second-line or later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The trial met the key secondary endpoint of overall survival, showing that belantamab mafodotin when combined with BorDex significantly reduced the risk of death versus standard of care daratumumab plus BorDex. Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “The overall survival results from the DREAMM-7 trial underscore the potential for this Blenrep combination to extend the lives of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This is a statistically significant and clinically meaningful advancement for patients and potentially transformative for treatment. We look forward to sharing these data with health authorities and presenting the full results at next month’s American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.”

