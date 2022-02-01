GSK announces $1.25 bln settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead

Feb 1 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L announced a settlement worth $1.25 billion between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on Tuesday in relation to patent violations by Gilead's Biktarvy, a medicine to treat human immunodeficiency virus.

The companies have agreed on a patent license and Gilead will also pay a 3% royalty on future U.S. sales of Biktarvy, GSK said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

