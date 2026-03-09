GSK: Alfasigma To Acquire Rights To Develop, Manufacture, Commercialise Linerixibat

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Alfasigma announced a licence agreement under which Alfasigma will acquire worldwide exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise linerixibat, an investigational ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor being developed for cholestatic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis. Alfasigma is a global pharmaceutical company with established capabilities in specialty care and rare diseases. Linerixibat is not currently approved anywhere in the world.

GSK will receive an upfront payment of $300 million, plus $100 million upon US FDA approval. Also, GSK is eligible to receive $20 million upon EU and UK approval, and up to $270 million in sales-based milestone payments. GSK will also earn tiered double-digit royalties on net sales worldwide.

Linerixibat has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US, EU and Japan, and priority review in China, for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC.

At last close, GSK shares were trading at 2,043.00 pence, up 0.25%.

