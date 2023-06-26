GSK :daprodustat Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Treatment Of Symptomatic Anaemia Associated With CKD

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Monday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending authorization of daprodustat for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.

Daprodustat belongs to a novel class of oral medicines being studied for the treatment of anaemia of CKD in adult patients not on dialysis and on dialysis.

Inhibition of oxygen-sensing prolyl hydroxylase enzymes stabilizes hypoxia-inducible factors, which can lead to transcription of erythropoietin and other genes involved in the correction of anaemia, similar to the physiological effects that occur in the human body at high altitude.

Daprodustat is being developed to provide a convenient oral treatment option for patients with anaemia of CKD.

