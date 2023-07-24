News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK : ViiV's Cabotegravir For HIV Prevention Receives Positive CHMP Opinion From EMA

July 24, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending marketing authorization for cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets for HIV prevention, GSK plc. (GSK, GSK.L) said in a statement.

The positive opinion was based on results from the HPTN 083 and 084 phase IIb/III studies in which the medicine, given as few as six times per year, demonstrated superior efficacy to a daily oral PrEP option (FTC/TDF tablets) in reducing the risk of HIV acquisition.

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg.

Cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP is currently approved for use in the US, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Brazil as Apretude. Submission to other regulatory agencies is on-going.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.