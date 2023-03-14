Markets
GSK

GSK : China Accepts Regulatory Submission For Nucala In Severe Eosinophilic Asthma

March 14, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Tuesday that the China National Medical Products Administration has accepted for review a new drug application for Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma.

If approved, Nucala would be the first targeted anti-Interleukin-5 (IL-5) treatment in China for adult and adolescent patients with this condition, the company said.

Nucala is currently approved in China for use in adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and was included on the National Reimbursement Drug List in January 2023. However, Nucala is not currently approved in China for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma.

