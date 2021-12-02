Markets
GSK

GSK : Preclinical Data Show Sotrovimab Retains Activity Against Omicron Mutations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK, GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) said preclinical data demonstrated that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, retains activity against key mutationsof the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab.

The companies said that the data will be confirmed by further in vitro pseudo-virus testing. They plans to provide an update on it by the end of 2021.

GSK and Vir are also partnering to investigate the use of sotrovimab in uninfected immunocompromised adults to determine whether sotrovimab can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular