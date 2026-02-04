GSIT Q3 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Revenues Rise on Gemini-II Traction

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT have declined 3.2% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.2% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 2.3% versus the S&P 500’s 1.5% increase.

GSI Technology reported a net loss of 9 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which is narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share.

Net revenues of $6.1 million marked a 12% increase compared to $5.4 million in the year-ago period. This growth was largely attributed to sustained demand for its SRAM solutions and progress in the commercialization of its Gemini-II product line.

Despite the revenue gain, the company incurred a net loss of $3 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $4 million.

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 52.7%, down from 54% a year ago, primarily due to changes in product mix.

Other Key Business Metrics

Operating Expenses and Losses:

Total operating expenses rose significantly to $10.1 million from $7 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was driven primarily by a rise in R&D expenses, which nearly doubled year over year to $7.5 million. The heightened R&D spend is associated with the development of the company’s next-generation APU platform, Plato, and the ongoing enhancement of Gemini-II.

Operating loss widened to $6.9 million from $4.1 million in the prior year. However, the quarter also included a non-cash gain of $6.2 million from changes in the fair value of pre-funded warrants, which offset $2.8 million in issuance costs tied to an October equity raise.

Customer Sales Mix:

Sales to KYEC declined in dollar terms year over year ($1.1 million vs. $1.2 million). Sales to Nokia surged to $0.7 million, up from $0.2 million in the prior year, reflecting momentum in telecom-related segments. In contrast, sales to Cadence Design Systems dropped to $0.2 million from $1 million a year ago.

Segment Trends:

Military/defense sales represented 28.5% of fiscal third-quarter shipments, essentially flat from the previous two quarters. SigmaQuad product sales constituted 41.7% of shipments, rising from 39.1% in the prior year.

Management Commentary

CEO Lee-Lean Shu expressed optimism about GSI’s roadmap and product validation efforts. The company believes the benchmarked 3-second time-to-first-token (TTFT) at ~30 watts system power validates Gemini-II’s suitability for edge AI and defense use cases.

Didier Lasserre, vice president of sales, added that the proof-of-concept with G2 Tech — an Israel-based AI company — may yield over $1 million in government funding. The funding is expected to offset R&D costs and support demonstration milestones later in 2026.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The jump in revenues was mainly attributed to continued demand for SRAM and early traction with Gemini-II. However, margin compression and a sharp increase in R&D spending tempered profitability. The latter reflects strategic investment in future growth rather than operational inefficiencies.

Gemini-II's third-party benchmark results, released alongside the earnings, demonstrated competitive performance in multimodal edge inference tasks. Specifically, Gemini-II achieved a TTFT of approximately 3 seconds, significantly faster than comparable GPU-based solutions, all while consuming materially less power.

Guidance Provided

For the fiscal fourth quarter, GSI expects revenues between $5.7 million and $6.5 million, with gross margins projected to remain between 54% and 56%. Management cited expectations of strong sales to chip design and simulation customers in the first half of calendar year 2026.

Other Developments

A significant development during the quarter was the successful closing of a Registered Direct Offering in October 2025, which generated $46.9 million in net proceeds. This capital infusion was instrumental in supporting the ongoing development of Plato and bolstering the company’s balance sheet. As of Dec. 31, 2025, GSI held $70.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, up sharply from $13.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

GSI also formalized its agreement with G2 Tech for the Sentinel project, an autonomous perimeter security system using drones and real-time video analytics. The project is backed by the U.S. Department of War and another government agency, further embedding GSI in the defense ecosystem.

