GSIT Incurs Q1 Loss Due to Rising R&D Expenses, AI Push Continues

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT have gained 30.1% since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 6.1% gain over the same period. However, the stock has underperformed more recently, slipping 0.1% over the past month against a 2.5% increase for the broader market.

GSI incurred a first-quarter fiscal 2027 net loss of 13 cents per share, wider than a loss of 8 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues of $6.3 million inched up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Gross margin declined to 53.4% from 58.1% a year earlier, primarily due to product mix.

Higher research and development spending drove operating expenses up to $8.8 million from $5.8 million a year ago, resulting in an operating loss of $5.4 million versus $2.2 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss widened to $4.8 million from a loss of $2.2 million a year earlier.

GSI Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GSI Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GSI Technology, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company continued to report stable SRAM demand while advancing its Edge AI initiatives. Military and defense sales accounted for 31.3% of first-quarter shipments, up from 19.1% in the prior-year quarter. Customer mix shifted during the period, with KYEC contributing $1 million, or 16.1% of revenues compared with $0.3 million a year earlier, while Cadence Design Systems contributed $0.5 million versus $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

Management Commentary

Management said the company is transitioning from validating Gemini-II’s technical capabilities to commercializing the platform. During the quarter, GSI completed Sentinel laboratory testing with favorable feedback, kept its Smart City Phase I deployment on track for completion in November 2026 and launched work under a U.S. Army Phase II SBIR program. Executives also highlighted successful radiation testing of a standard Gemini-II device, which continued operating under radiation levels representative of aerospace environments. Looking ahead, management said priorities include completing proof-of-concept projects, expanding Gemini-II into adjacent applications, releasing its AI-assisted software development kit (SDK) in September and keeping the Plato processor on schedule for tape-out in March 2027.

Factors Influencing Results

The company attributed the year-over-year decline in gross margin to product mix. Operating expenses increased primarily because of external design services supporting the next-generation Plato processor, while research and development costs were also affected by lower offsets from government SBIR funding and higher software development expenses. Management said revenue stability reflected consistent SRAM demand, although customer ordering patterns continued to fluctuate by quarter. Net cash used in operating activities also reflected ongoing investment in Plato development and Gemini-II commercialization.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $77 million as of June 30, 2026, from $67.2 million at March 31, 2026. Total assets increased to $108.5 million as of June 30, 2026, from $98 million at March 31, 2026.

Working capital improved to $80 million from $70 million, and stockholders' equity rose to $91.9 million from $81.8 million.

During the quarter, the company used $3.9 million in operating activities.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, GSI expects net revenue between $5.7 million and $6.5 million, with gross margin of approximately 53-55%.

Management also said it expects cash usage to remain near current levels as it completes Gemini-II software development and advances Plato toward tape-out, while emphasizing that the company has no debt and believes its existing cash resources provide sufficient runway to execute its current development plans.

Other Developments

Management noted that it expects to file a replacement universal shelf registration in the coming months to restore its $100 million capacity but said it has no current plans to raise additional capital, describing the filing as a measure to preserve financial flexibility rather than a signal of imminent financing activity.

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