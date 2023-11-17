GSIE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the GSIE ETF (Symbol: GSIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.81, changing hands as high as $30.89 per share. GSIE shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSIE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.29 per share, with $32.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.90.
