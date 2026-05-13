GSI Technology Incurs Q4 Loss Despite Strong AI and Defense Demand

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT have gained 31.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s modest 0.2% growth over the same period. Over the past month, GSI Technology's stock surged 84.6%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which rose by just 6.9%. This strong performance reflects investor optimism.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, GSI Technology incurred a loss per share of 13 cents, widening from a loss of 9 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company posted revenues of $6.3 million, a 7.4% increase from $5.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. This growth was driven by continued demand from top SRAM customers, particularly in the defense sector, which now represents a larger portion of shipments.

Despite the revenue increase, GSI posted a net loss of $4.8 million for the quarter, wider than a net loss of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This widening loss was primarily driven by higher operating expenses, though partially offset by non-dilutive funding from government contracts.

GSI Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GSI Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GSI Technology, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The fourth-quarter gross margin was 52.4%, down from 56.1% in the year-ago quarter, driven by a less favorable product mix. The military/defense sector accounted for a larger portion of shipments, representing 45.7% of the fiscal fourth-quarter total compared to 30.7% in the same quarter a year ago. This was a strategic shift as GSI bolstered its presence in defense-related markets, including AI-driven drone and surveillance applications.

Operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter were $8.5 million, up from $5.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, with research and development costs rising significantly to $5.6 million from $3 million. These increases reflect ongoing investments in the development of the Plato chip and Gemini-II platform.

Management Commentary

Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction. CEO Lee-Lean Shu highlighted that fiscal 2026 was a year of meaningful progress for GSI, particularly driven by the strong performance of the SRAM business and the advancements in its AI chip designs. He emphasized the importance of non-dilutive funding, including the successful receipt of over $5 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts, which have helped offset some of the company's R&D expenses. Shu also reiterated that the company expects fiscal 2027 to be a year of continued execution, with a focus on converting initial engagements into design wins and progressing toward initial revenue from Gemini-II.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

The headline figures were significantly impacted by GSI's heavy investment in the development of its next-generation products. The company is making substantial investments in the Gemini-II platform, which is designed for edge AI applications, and the Plato chip, aimed at supporting high-performance computing in defense and industrial applications. These ongoing developments led to higher-than-expected R&D expenses, which affected profitability in the short term. However, management views these expenses as essential for securing long-term growth in high-demand sectors such as AI, defense, and smart cities.

Fiscal 2026 Update

For fiscal 2026, GSI Technology saw revenues increase to $25.1 million, up 22% from $20.5 million in the previous year. Gross margin also saw an improvement, rising to 54.5% from 49.4% in fiscal 2025.

However, the company’s operating loss for the year widened to $17.5 million, compared to a loss of $10.8 million in the previous year. The company also incurred a net loss of $13.2 million, or 42 cents per share, consistent with the previous year’s net loss.

Guidance

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2027, GSI has provided revenue guidance in the range of $5.9 million to $6.7 million, with gross margin expected to be between 54% and 56%. This reflects the company’s expectation of continued strength in its SRAM business, along with early-stage traction for its Gemini-II and Plato projects.

Other Developments

During the quarter, GSI announced its participation in a Phase I smart city project, marking a significant step forward in the commercialization of its Gemini-II platform. The project, which leverages GSI’s previous work in drone surveillance, demonstrates how the company's AI chip can be applied to smart city infrastructure for real-time event detection. This development aligns with the company’s broader strategy of expanding its footprint in defense and commercial markets that require low-power, high-performance computing solutions. Furthermore, GSI was awarded a Phase II SBIR contract from the U.S. Army to develop a ruggedized Gemini-II edge AI platform for defense applications. These developments underscore the company’s commitment to advancing its innovative technology in both defense and civilian markets.

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