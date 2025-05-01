GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results with Reduced Net Loss and Increased Revenue

GSI Technology reported a fourth quarter net revenue of $5.9 million, with reduced operating loss and improved margins.

GSI Technology, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting net revenues of $5.9 million for the fourth quarter, a 14% increase year-over-year and 9% sequentially. The company's gross margin rose to 56.1%, attributed to strong demand for its legacy SRAM chips and cost management. Despite a reduced net loss of $2.2 million for the quarter, down from $4.3 million the previous year, total net revenues for the fiscal year decreased to $20.5 million from $21.8 million in 2024. GSI Technology secured its first order for radiation-hardened SRAM from a North American contractor and expects follow-on orders, while continuing development on its Gemini-II chips. The company reported successful management of operating expenses, leading to an operating loss of $10.8 million for the year as compared to a $20.4 million loss in 2024. Management projects first-quarter revenue for fiscal 2026 to range from $5.5 million to $6.3 million.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, reflecting strong demand for its legacy SRAM chips.

Significantly reduced net loss in the fourth quarter to $(2.2) million, down from $(4.3) million year-over-year, indicating improved financial performance.

Secured initial order for radiation-hardened SRAM from a North American prime contractor, with follow-on orders expected, which also carries a higher gross margin.

Reduced operating expenses by approximately 61% year-over-year for fiscal 2025, positively impacting overall financial health.

Net revenues for fiscal year 2025 declined to $20.5 million, a decrease from $21.8 million in fiscal 2024, indicating a year-over-year revenue drop.

Gross margin decreased to 49.4% in fiscal 2025 compared to 54.3% in fiscal 2024, primarily due to product mix and lower revenue impacting fixed costs.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $13.4 million, down from $14.4 million at the same time last year, indicating a decline in liquidity.

What were GSI Technology's fourth quarter revenue results?

GSI Technology reported revenues of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a 14% year-over-year increase.

How did GSI Technology manage operating expenses in FY 2025?

The company reduced total operating expenses to $21.0 million in FY 2025, down from $32.3 million in FY 2024.

What is the net loss reported by GSI Technology for FY 2025?

GSI Technology reported a net loss of $10.6 million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

What new product developments were mentioned in the press release?

The company announced an initial order for radiation-hardened SRAM and enhancements to its Plato chip, improving AI capabilities.

What are the revenue expectations for GSI Technology in Q1 FY 2026?

GSI Technology anticipates net revenues between $5.5 million to $6.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

$GSIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $GSIT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)



today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.







Summary Financial Results Table (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended









12 Months Ended

















Mar. 31,





2025









Dec. 31,





2024









Mar. 31,





2024









Mar. 31,





2025









Mar. 31,





2024











Net revenues





$





5,883













$





5,414













$





5,152













$





20,518













$





21,765













Gross margin (%)









56.1





%













54.0





%













51.6





%













49.4





%













54.3





%









Operating expenses





$





5,575













$





6,978













$





7,172













$





20,975













$





32,254













Operating loss





$





(2,276





)









$





(4,055





)









$





(4,514





)









$





(10,835





)









$





(20,431





)









Net loss





$





(2,230





)









$





(4,029





)









$





(4,321





)









$





(10,639





)









$





(20,087





)









Net loss per share, diluted





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.42





)









$





(0.80





)





























































































Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to $5.9 million, reflecting strong demand for our legacy SRAM chips. This performance, combined with disciplined cost management, led to a significantly reduced net loss and lower cash burn for the quarter.”





Mr. Shu continued, “ I am excited to announce that we secured an initial order for our radiation-hardened SRAM from a North American prime contractor, with follow-on orders expected in fiscal 2026. This sale also carries a significantly higher gross margin than our traditional SRAM chips. In parallel, we are actively pursuing heritage status for this chip, which will improve our market readiness and open important new sales channels. On the APU front, we expect to receive production-ready Gemini-II chips and Leda-2 boards by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, our Gemini-II SBIR programs with the Space Development Agency (SDA) and US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) remain on schedule. We delivered a server with a Leda-2 board to AFRL and will soon ship a Gemini-II card to SDA. Funds from these programs are offsetting our R&D expenditures for Gemini-II.”





Mr. Shu concluded, "We are especially excited about a recent enhancement to Plato: adding the integration of a camera interface directly into the chip. This and other enhanced connectivity features create a compact, all-in-one optimized AI and LLM engine for edge devices, particularly well suited for agents requiring object recognition. With the ability to process data locally, without relying on cloud infrastructure, Plato now offers a powerful and flexible accelerator for next-generation edge computing applications. The new capability has increased strategic interest in Plato, and we are currently in preliminary discussions with multiple parties to secure partnerships to fund the next phase of development.”





Commenting on the outlook for GSI's first quarter of fiscal 2026, Mr. Shu stated, "Our current expectations for the upcoming first quarter of fiscal 2026 is for net revenues in a range of $5.5 million to $6.3 million, with gross margin of approximately 56% to 58%."







Fiscal Year 2025 Summary Financials







The Company reported net revenues of $20.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $21.8 million for fiscal 2024. Gross margin was 49.4% for fiscal 2025 compared to 54.3% in fiscal 2024. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix and the effect of lower revenue on the fixed costs in our cost of revenues.





Total operating expenses were $21.0 million in fiscal 2025, compared to $32.3 million in fiscal 2024. Research and development expenses were $16.0 million, compared to $21.7 million in the prior fiscal year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in fiscal 2024. The decline in research and development expenses was primarily due to cost reductions announced in August 2024. Research and development expense in fiscal 2024 included pre-production mask costs of $2.4 million related to our Gemini-II product.





Research and development expenses in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 were reduced by $1.2 million and $440,000, respectively, reflecting government funding under the SBIR programs. Operating expenses in fiscal 2025 include a gain on the sale of assets of $5.8 million from the sales of the Company’s headquarters building in Sunnyvale, CA, in a sales and leaseback transaction.





The operating loss for fiscal 2025 was $(10.8) million compared to an operating loss of $(20.4) million in the prior year. The fiscal 2025 net loss included interest and other income of $326,000 and a tax provision of $130,000, compared to $414,000 in interest and other income and a tax provision of $70,000 in the prior fiscal year.





Net loss for fiscal 2025 was $(10.6) million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(20.1) million, or $(0.80) per diluted share, for fiscal 2024.







Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary Financials







The Company reported net revenues of $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and $5.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross margin was 56.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 51.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 54.0% in the preceding third quarter of fiscal 2025. The sequential increase in gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily due to higher revenue and product mix.





In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales to KYEC were $1.7 million, or 29.5% of net revenues, compared to $544,000, or 10.6% of net revenues, in the same period a year ago and $1.2 million, or 22.7% of net revenues, in the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales to Nokia were $444,000, or 7.5% of net revenues, compared to $694,000, or 13.5% of net revenues, in the same period a year ago and $239,000, or 4.4% of net revenues, in the prior quarter. Military/defense sales were 30.7% of fourth quarter shipments compared to 35.5% of shipments in the comparable period a year ago and 30.0% of shipments in the prior quarter. SigmaQuad sales were 39.3% of fourth quarter shipments compared to 42.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 39.1% in the prior quarter.





Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $5.6 million, compared to $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and $7.0 million in the prior quarter. Research and development expenses were $3.0 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior-year period and $4.0 million in the prior quarter. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were reduced by $870,000, reflecting government funding under the SBIR programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year quarter and $3.0 million in the previous quarter.





Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 operating loss was $(2.3) million compared to an operating loss of $(4.5) million in the prior-year period and $(4.1) million in the prior quarter. Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 net loss included interest and other income of $52,000 and a tax provision of $6,000, compared to $108,000 in interest and other income and a tax benefit of $(85,000) for the same period a year ago. In the preceding third quarter, net loss included interest and other income of $70,000 and a tax provision of $44,000.





Net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(2.2) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.3) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and a net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.





Total fourth quarter pre-tax stock-based compensation expense was $512,000 compared to $693,000 in the comparable quarter a year ago and $429,000 in the prior quarter.





At March 31, 2025, the Company had $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $14.4 million at March 31, 2024. Working capital was $16.4 million as of March 31, 2025 versus $24.7 million at March 31, 2024. Stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2025 was $28.2 million, compared to $36.0 million as of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.







Conference Call







Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) today.





To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13753362. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at



www.gsitechnology.com



.





A replay will be available from May 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll-free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 13753362. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s



investor relations



website under the Events and Presentations tab.







About GSI Technology







Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit



www.gsitechnology.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those associated with the normal quarterly and fiscal year-end closing process. Examples of risks that could affect our current expectations regarding future revenues and gross margins include those associated with fluctuations in GSI Technology’s operating results; GSI Technology’s historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for GSI Technology’s products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of GSI Technology’s products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on our in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for GSI Technology’s radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and declines in the global economic environment. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to GSI Technology’s business is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings.





Source: GSI Technology, Inc.







Contacts:









Investor Relations:







Hayden IR





Kim Rogers





385-831-7337







kim@haydenir.com









Media Relations:







Finn Partners for GSI Technology





Ricca Silverio





415-348-2724







gsi@finnpartners.com









Company:







GSI Technology, Inc.





Douglas M. Schirle





Chief Financial Officer





408-331-9802































GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended



















March 31,









Dec. 31,









March 31,









March 31,









March 31,























2025





















2024





















2024

























2025





















2024

















































Net revenues





$





5,883









$





5,414









$





5,152













$





20,518









$





21,765













Cost of goods sold









2,584













2,491













2,494

















10,378













9,942













































Gross profit









3,299













2,923













2,658

















10,140













11,823













































Operating expenses:

































































Research & development









2,966













4,037













4,818

















16,005













21,689













Selling, general and administrative









2,609













2,997













2,354

















10,763













10,565













Gain from sale of assets









-













(56





)









-

















(5,793





)









-













Total operating expenses









5,575













6,978













7,172

















20,975













32,254













































Operating loss









(2,276





)









(4,055





)









(4,514





)













(10,835





)









(20,431





)









































Interest and other income (expense), net









52













70













108

















326













414













































Loss before income taxes









(2,224





)









(3,985





)









(4,406





)













(10,509





)









(20,017





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes









6













44













(85





)













130













70













Net loss





$





(2,230





)





$





(4,029





)





$





(4,321





)









$





(10,639





)





$





(20,087





)









































































Net loss per share, basic





$





(0.09





)





($





0.16





)





$





(0.17





)









$





(0.42





)





$





(0.80





)









Net loss per share, diluted





$





(0.09





)





($





0.16





)





$





(0.17





)









$





(0.42





)





$





(0.80





)









































Weighted-average shares used in

































computing per share amounts:

































































Basic









25,604













25,546













25,297

















25,498













25,144













Diluted









25,604













25,546













25,297

















25,498













25,144













































































Stock-based compensation included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:

















































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended



















March 31,









Dec. 31,









March 31,













March 31,









March 31,























2025





















2024





















2024

























2025





















2024

















































Cost of goods sold





$





42









$





50









$





53













$





199









$





228













Research & development









263













121













331

















1,010













1,411













Selling, general and administrative









207













258













309

















1,053













1,199

















$





512









$





429









$





693













$





2,262









$





2,838



























































GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)













































March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024











Cash and cash equivalents









$





13,434









$





14,429









Accounts receivable













3,169













3,118









Inventory













3,891













4,977









Other current assets













2,961













1,954









Assets held for sale













0













5,629









Net property and equipment













808













1,148









Operating lease right-of-use assets













9,547













1,553









Other assets













9,507













9,656









Total assets









$





43,317









$





42,464

































Current liabilities









$





7,074









$





5,365









Long-term liabilities













8,017













1,129









Stockholders' equity













28,226













35,970









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





43,317









$





42,464















