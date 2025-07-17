GSI Technology, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Q1 2026 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

GSI Technology will announce Q1 2026 financial results on July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call with management.

GSI Technology, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on June 30, 2025, after market close on July 31, 2025. Following the announcement, the company's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide insights on the outlook for the second quarter, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Interested participants can join the call by phone or stream it online. A replay will be available following the call. GSI Technology, known for its innovative Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) technology, focuses on providing high-performance computing solutions for various markets, including AI and telecommunications.

Potential Positives

Scheduled announcement of financial results for Q1 2026 indicates transparency and communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call provides investors an opportunity to engage directly with management and gain insights into the company's performance and outlook.

Highlighted advancements in Gemini® APU technology position GSI Technology as a leader in the AI and high-performance computing sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance metrics or guidance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.

The lack of specific information regarding product developments or market performance could suggest potential stagnation or challenges in the company's growth strategy.

There is no mention of recent achievements or partnerships that could enhance investor confidence, potentially implying a lack of progress or innovation initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT)



, developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results and its current outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.





To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S., or 1-201-493-6780 for international, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time, and provide Conference ID 13754957. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at



https://ir.gsitechnology.com/



.





A replay will be available from July 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll-free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921, or international 1-412-317-6671, and entering pin number 13754957. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.







ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY







GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is not just advancing technology; we're shaping a smarter, faster, and more efficient future.





For more information, please visit



www.gsitechnology.com



.







