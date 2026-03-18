GSI Technology Affirms Standalone Strategy As Strategic Alternatives Review Conclusion, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT), a manufacturer of semiconductor memory solutions, Wednesday announced that it believes that continuing to execute the company's standalone strategy is in the best interests of stockholders as part of its conclusion of its strategic alternative review.

Following this news, GSIT was down by 21 percent.

To reach this decision, the semiconductor firm considered its operational and financial progress and the strengthened balance sheet following the October 2025 capital raise, which provided additional resources to support its go-forward plan.

Further, the company stated that it intends to focus on driving commercialization of its high-performance memory and compute solutions, advancing key customer programs, and prudently allocating capital to initiatives that support sustainable growth.

Currently, GSIT shares are trading at $6.68, down 21.27% on the Nasdaq.

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