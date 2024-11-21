GSH Corporation Launches New Commercial Paper Series

GSH (SG:BDX) has released an update.

GSH Corporation Limited has launched a new series of commercial paper issuances on the SDAX digital securities platform, offering tenors of 91, 182, and 364 days with competitive interest rates of 4.80%, 5.00%, and 5.30% respectively. The company aims to raise approximately S$3 million through these offerings, providing an attractive investment opportunity for those interested in short-term financial instruments. This strategic move underscores GSH’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms for financial growth.

