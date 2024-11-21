GSH Corporation Launches New Commercial Paper on ADDX

GSH (SG:BDX) has released an update.

GSH Corporation Limited has introduced a new series of 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day commercial paper issuances on the digital securities platform ADDX, with interest rates of 4.80%, 5.00%, and 5.30% respectively. The company aims to raise approximately S$10 million through these issuances, offering an enticing opportunity for investors interested in short-term securities. This strategic move reflects GSH’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms for financial growth.

