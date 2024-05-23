GSH Corporation Launches Digital Commercial Papers

GSH (DE:0J61) has released an update.

GSH Corporation Limited has introduced a new S$200 million unsecured digital commercial paper facility listed on the SDAX digital platform, with inaugural issues ranging from 91 to 364 days offering interest rates between 5.05% and 5.80%. The company anticipates raising a minimum of S$5 million through these issues, with flexibility for adjustment by the board. This move represents a significant step in digital securities for GSH, as they expand their financial instruments on the innovative SDAX Exchange.

For further insights into DE:0J61 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.