GSH Corporation Debuts New Commercial Papers

GSH (DE:0J61) has released an update.

GSH Corporation Limited has launched a new set of commercial paper issuances with varying tenors of 91, 182, and 364 days on the digital securities platform ADDX, featuring interest rates from 5.05% to 5.80%. The initiative aims to raise a minimum of S$5 million, with the Board reserving the right to adjust the amount. Further updates will be provided by the company as significant developments occur.

