GSG, TTT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, which added 4,500,000 units, or a 8.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, which added 200,000 units, for a 33.7% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.