GSG Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GSG ETF (Symbol: GSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.52, changing hands as low as $21.27 per share. GSG shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.65 per share, with $26.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.