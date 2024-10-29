GSE Systems shareholders approve merger with Pelican Energy Partners

GSE Solutions announced that its stockholders overwhelmingly approved its merger with an affiliate of Pelican Energy Partners. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, dated August 8, and amended October 20, Pelican will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of GSE for $4.60 per share.

