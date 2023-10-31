GSE Systems (GVP) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,217.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSE Systems. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVP is 0.02%, a decrease of 53.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 6,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,430K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 5.93% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,430K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 64.01% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 921K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 40.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 766K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 47.42% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 739K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSE Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

