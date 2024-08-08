News & Insights

Markets
GVP

GSE Solutions To Be Acquired By Pelican For $4.10/shr In Cash; Stock Up

August 08, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) announced on Thursday that it has finalized a merger agreement to be acquired by Pelican Energy Partners in an all-cash deal. Following the news, the share is up 46%.

The agreement, which received unanimous approval from GSE's board, values the company at $4.10 per share, representing a 50% premium over its closing price on August 7, 2024.

Following the merger, GSE will transition to a private entity and will be delisted from Nasdaq.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2024, pending shareholder approval and other necessary conditions.

Currently, GSE's stock is trading at $3.99, up 46.15% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.