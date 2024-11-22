News & Insights

GSC’s ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’ has sold 1M units so far

November 22, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

GSC Game World said that its new first-person survival game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl,” which released earlier this week for PC and Xbox Series X/S, has sold 1M units so far, adding that “much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass.” The game launched day-and-date on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Game Pass subscription service.

