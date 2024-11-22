GSC’s ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’ has sold 1M units so far

GSC Game World said that its new first-person survival game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl,” which released earlier this week for PC and Xbox Series X/S, has sold 1M units so far, adding that “much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass.” The game launched day-and-date on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Game Pass subscription service.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.