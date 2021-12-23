GSBD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.32, changing hands as high as $19.35 per share. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $17 per share, with $20.6527 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.35.

