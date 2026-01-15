GSAT Expands South Korea Ground Station for Satellite Connectivity

Globalstar, Inc.GSAT continues to strengthen its global satellite infrastructure with the installation of three new six-meter C-3 tracking antennas at its ground station in Yeo Ju, South Korea. The expansion reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building a high-capacity, resilient network designed to support the next wave of mobile satellite services.

For more than 20 years, Globalstar has provided mobile satellite services across East Asia through its Yeo Ju ground station. The addition of three C-3 tracking antennas significantly enhances the site’s capabilities, improving service quality, redundancy and operational resilience. These upgrades are critical as demand grows for advanced satellite-based services, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and direct-to-device (D2D) communications. By strengthening essential network elements at Yeo Ju, GSAT is ensuring the ground station remains a high-performance regional hub well into the future.

The Yeo Ju installation is part of Globalstar’s broader rollout of its third-generation C-3 Satellite System. Construction projects tied to the C-3 system are now underway at 15 locations across nine countries and four continents, highlighting the global scale of the initiative. In total, Globalstar plans to deploy up to 90 new tracking antennas worldwide as part of the C-3 system expansion. This investment is aimed at boosting network capacity, improving reliability and future-proofing the company’s satellite architecture to support new use cases and a rapidly expanding user base.

The enhanced ground infrastructure will play a critical role in enabling seamless satellite connectivity for hundreds of millions of people, supporting applications that range from asset tracking and industrial IoT to consumer devices and emergency communications.

GSAT Reaffirms 2025 Revenue Target, Boosts IoT & XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN continues to gain traction on the private wireless front. During the third quarter, Globalstar received an initial order from a new XCOM RAN customer, supporting a next-generation robotics application and a meaningful expansion of the program. XCOM RAN is well-positioned to enable reliable, secure connectivity for warehouse and factory automation, where consistent performance is critical. The solution delivers clearly differentiated performance versus industrial Wi-Fi and offers improved economics for large-area deployments. Apart from warehouse automation, GSAT is targeting new use cases that could significantly expand XCOM RAN’s addressable market.

Management remains confident in the company’s direction, citing record revenue growth, strong IoT and equipment sales and successful launches of new technologies like the two-way RM200M module and XCOM RAN. With solid liquidity, expanding infrastructure and a diverse product lineup, the company is focused on meeting its 2025 financial targets and strengthening its role in satellite and terrestrial connectivity.

Globalstar’s revenues are growing in key strategic areas, generating strong operating cash flow, and managing costs while investing for the future. Based on current performance and expectations for the rest of the year, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, with revenues of $260–$285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 127.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 246.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Motorola Solutions MSI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. UI & CLFD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MSI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 57.9% in the past year.

Motorola’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.07%. Its shares have declined 16.2% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have declined 10.9% over the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.