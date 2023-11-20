News & Insights

GS Yuasa to raise up to $315 mln in share sale to Honda

November 20, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa 6674.T said on Monday it would raise as much as 47.2 billion yen ($315.47 million) in a sale of new shares and third-party allotment to Honda Motor 7267.T.

GS Yuasa said it would use the funds for capital expenditure on a new plant to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Honda said separately it was participating in the share sale as part of its strategy to strengthen its electrification business.

Honda's ownership in GS Yuasa will be 4.99% after the transaction, the carmaker said. It holds 3% of GS Yuasa, ranking third in ownership of the battery company, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 149.6200 yen)

