GS Yuasa Surpasses Earnings Forecasts with Strong Performance

GS Yuasa Corporation reported higher-than-expected earnings for the first half of the fiscal year, with a notable rise in profits attributed to improved ordinary income and reduced tax expenses. The company’s net sales and operating income also surpassed previous forecasts, reflecting robust financial performance.

