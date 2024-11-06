News & Insights

Stocks

GS Yuasa Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Plans

November 06, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GS Yuasa (JP:6674) has released an update.

GS Yuasa Corporation reported a 3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit and ordinary profit rising 24% and 20.7% respectively. Profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 57.9%, demonstrating strong financial performance. The company also announced a planned dividend payout with no revisions to their earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:6674 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GYUAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.