GS Yuasa Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Plans

GS Yuasa (JP:6674) has released an update.

GS Yuasa Corporation reported a 3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit and ordinary profit rising 24% and 20.7% respectively. Profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 57.9%, demonstrating strong financial performance. The company also announced a planned dividend payout with no revisions to their earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:6674 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.