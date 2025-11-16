GS Yuasa (GYUAF) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 27.69

The average one-year price target for GS Yuasa (OTCPK:GYUAF) has been revised to $27.69 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of $24.42 dated November 25, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.09 to a high of $36.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.72% from the latest reported closing price of $14.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in GS Yuasa. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYUAF is 0.16%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 10,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYUAF by 0.35% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 955K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYUAF by 14.29% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 896K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 32.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYUAF by 48.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 814K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYUAF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 640K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYUAF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

