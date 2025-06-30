$GS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,153,632,300 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GS:
$GS Insider Trading Activity
$GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905
- DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,415 shares for an estimated $4,538,342.
- ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567.
- CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853.
- JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648
- SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,034 shares for an estimated $1,275,328.
$GS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,289 institutional investors add shares of $GS stock to their portfolio, and 1,071 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,233,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,766,238,059
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,040,165 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,521,737
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,645,205 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $898,759,039
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,102,936 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $602,522,907
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,051,709 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,538,109
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 975,521 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,917,367
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 855,074 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $467,118,375
$GS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/07, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/07, 01/15 and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/30 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/28.
- SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 02/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
$GS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
$GS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $650.0 on 04/15/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025
