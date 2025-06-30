$GS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,153,632,300 of trading volume.

$GS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GS:

$GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905

DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,415 shares for an estimated $4,538,342 .

. ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567 .

. CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853 .

. JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648

SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,034 shares for an estimated $1,275,328.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,289 institutional investors add shares of $GS stock to their portfolio, and 1,071 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GS forecast page.

$GS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $650.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025

You can track data on $GS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.