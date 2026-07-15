GS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI-Driven Deal & Trading Surge

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame the quarter as more than a trading-driven beat. Management’s message centered on a broader expansion in strategic activity, with AI infrastructure, large-cap M&A and financing demand feeding multiple businesses at once.

That backdrop helped GS post earnings per share (EPS) of $20.98 and revenues of $20.34 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47 and $16.49 billion, respectively, with surprise percentages of 45% and 23.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

GS Leans on Broader Revenue Flywheel

Chairman and CEO David Solomon described the quarter as a record period for revenue, EPS, ROE and ROTE, but he put the emphasis on the firm’s connectivity rather than on a single standout business. He said that advisory relationships are increasingly feeding financing, capital market execution and wealth opportunities across the franchise.

That framing fits the numbers. Global Banking & Markets revenues rose 53% year over year to $15.52 billion, while Asset & Wealth Management increased 20% to $4.60 billion. Goldman Sachs also said that the investment banking backlog reached its highest level in five years and the second-highest level on record.

The mix matters for investors. Management argued that the current environment is amplifying a multi-year strategy to build more durable revenue streams across advisory, financing, investing and wealth.

Goldman Sachs Sees AI Extending the Cycle

Solomon tied much of the current strength to an AI investment cycle that is spreading beyond core technology into infrastructure, energy and data centers. He said that the trend is increasing the demand for structuring, financing, risk management and capital market support across public and private markets.

He also linked the operating backdrop to a sharp increase in strategic dealmaking, noting large-cap corporate M&A volumes surged 90% through the first half of 2026. Management said that the advisory backlog is at a record and sponsor activity remains below historical averages, leaving another potential source of upside.

The firm’s reported underwriting results reinforced that point. Equity underwriting climbed 130% year over year to $985 million, while debt underwriting rose 75% to $1.03 billion, helped by leveraged finance and asset-backed activity.

GS Pushes Harder in Equities & Asia

The clearest area of investor scrutiny in Q&A was Equities, wherein revenues jumped 72% year over year to a record $7.42 billion. CFO Denis Coleman said that the performance reflected multi-year investments in talent, technology and risk management, especially in Asia, where Goldman Sachshad seen an opportunity to improve share.

Coleman said that activity was broad-based across intermediation and financing, with strong client demand tied to single-stock dispersion and portfolio repositioning. He also said that the client base is diversified globally, pushing back against concerns that growth was driven by a narrow set of counterparties.

A UBS analyst pressed on whether the Asia hyperscale trade and balance sheet demand were creating concentration risks. Coleman acknowledged strong demand and said that pricing leverage is improving in some pockets, but stressed that the firm is staying selective in how it grows prime and financing exposure.

Goldman Sachs Builds on Wealth Momentum

Asset and Wealth Management was another important support to theearnings calls broader message. Management and other fees rose 20% year over year to a record $3.36 billion, total assets under supervision hit $4.04 trillion and the firm posted its 34th straight quarter of long-term net inflows.

Solomon highlighted nearly 900 referrals from investment banking into wealth management since the start of 2025, presenting that as evidence that the One Goldman Sachs model is gaining traction. He also pointed to record second-quarter alternatives fundraising of $59 billion, including $31 billion in private credit.

In Q&A, management said that incentive fees should rise materially in the second half on known transactions, while reiterating a multi-year alternative fundraising target of $75-$100 billion annually.

GS Balances Growth, Returns & Constraints

Goldman Sachsused the quarter to show that it can still return capital aggressively while expanding the balance sheet for clients. The board raised the quarterly dividend to $5 a share, and the firm repurchased shares worth $4 billion during the quarter.

At the same time, CET1 under the standardized approach improved to 12.9% from 12.5%, even as the supplementary leverage ratio fell to 4.3% from 4.7%. Analysts pressed on whether leverage could constrain financing growth, and Coleman said that management continues to juggle multiple binding constraints dynamically rather than optimize around any single ratio.

Expenses also drew attention. Operating expenses rose 26% year over year to $11.67 billion, but the first-half efficiency ratio improved to 58.8%. Coleman said that the firm is gaining operating leverage and productivity benefits from automation and AI, though he stopped short of calling it a structural reset in the expense base.

Goldman Sachs Keeps the Focus on Durability

The closing tone from management was confident but not carefree. Solomon repeatedly said that the AI build-out remains in its early stages and should support elevated activity over a multi-year period, while also acknowledging that the path will not be linear.

That left investors with a clear message from the call: Goldman Sachs sees the quarter not as a peak event, but as evidence that its advisory, financing, markets and wealth businesses are feeding one another more effectively in a favorable operating environment.

Zacks Signals Mixed Style Setup

GS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of D, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of D. In Zacks’ framework, A and B style scores signal stronger characteristics, and the most favorable combinations generally pair a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 with an A or B style score. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That leaves GS with a supportive rank and strong momentum profile, but less favorable value, growth and VGM signals. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter’s results and management commentary are absorbed.

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