GS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $336.99, changing hands as low as $328.32 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $277.84 per share, with $389.5781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $337.20. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

