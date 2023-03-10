GS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $336.99, changing hands as low as $328.32 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $277.84 per share, with $389.5781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $337.20. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Institutional Holders of RSF
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSS
Institutional Holders of CYCC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.