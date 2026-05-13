GS Holdings Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - GS Holdings (078930.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 723.2 billion Korean won, up 253.3% compared to 204.7 billion won in the first quarter of 2025. Operating income was 1.26 trillion Korean won, a 56.68% increase compared to 803.3 billion won in the same quarter last year.

First quarter sales were 6.84 trillion Korean won, an increase of 9.88% compared to 6.23 trillion won in the first quarter of 2025.

Shares of GS Holdings are trading at 73,300 Korean won, down 3.81%.

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