GS Holdings to Acquire Octopus Distribution for S$11.8 Million

GS Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:43A) has released an update.

GS Holdings Ltd. is set to acquire Octopus Distribution Networks for S$11.8 million, a move that is expected to enhance its business model and financial prospects. Octopus, a leading beverage solutions provider in Singapore, will bring valuable expertise to GS Holdings. This strategic acquisition follows a successful rights issue by GS Holdings, raising S$8.4 million for expansion and working capital.

For further insights into SG:43A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.