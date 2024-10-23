News & Insights

Stocks

GS Holdings to Acquire Octopus Distribution for S$11.8 Million

October 23, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GS Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:43A) has released an update.

GS Holdings Ltd. is set to acquire Octopus Distribution Networks for S$11.8 million, a move that is expected to enhance its business model and financial prospects. Octopus, a leading beverage solutions provider in Singapore, will bring valuable expertise to GS Holdings. This strategic acquisition follows a successful rights issue by GS Holdings, raising S$8.4 million for expansion and working capital.

For further insights into SG:43A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.