GS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $340.32, changing hands as high as $345.28 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $277.84 per share, with $389.5781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $342.60. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

