GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s GS investment banking (IB) business is regaining momentum as global dealmaking activity continues to recover.

According to Dealogic data, Goldman has advised more than $1-trillion worth of announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) so far in 2026, marking a record pace for any investment bank within a half-year period. This represents a 71% increase from the comparable period in 2025, underscoring the sharp rebound in corporate transaction activity after several years of subdued dealmaking.

Global M&A activity reached $2.73 trillion so far this year, up 38% year over year, with Goldman advising on deals representing more than 40% of the total announced transaction value. JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS ranked second and third, respectively JPMorgan advised on $687.5 billion of transactions, whereas Morgan Stanley followed with $575.9 billion of deals.

Global M&A Advisor Ranking



Image Source: Dealogic

Last month, at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Goldman indicated that it expects global M&A volume in 2026 to exceed the 2021 record and reach $3.8 trillion. The optimistic outlook reflects improving corporate confidence, easing financing conditions and renewed boardroom appetite for strategic growth. A broader return of private equity activity could provide an additional boost, as sponsors look to deploy capital, pursue portfolio exits and monetize assets after a slower transaction environment.

Stronger Fee Pipeline for Goldman

GS’s large M&A advisory pipeline is particularly important because investment banks typically earn advisory fees when transactions close. While fee rates vary based on deal size, complexity and client relationships, large-scale transactions can generate significant advisory revenues. Therefore, the firm’s more than $1 trillion in announced advised M&A volume provides a visible pipeline of potential fee income over the coming quarters. This commanding lead is translating directly into higher advisory revenues.

The timing of fee realization is important. Announced deal volume does not translate immediately to revenues, as advisory fees are generally recognized upon deal completion. However, with many of Goldman’s advised transactions expected to close during the second half of 2026, the current pipeline offers meaningful visibility into future investment banking revenues. This could help sustain advisory fee growth even if the pace of new deal announcements moderates later in the year.

The recovery is already visible in Goldman’s recent results. In the first quarter of 2026, advisory revenues rose 89% year over year on higher completed M&A volumes, supporting investment banking fee growth of 48%. If the current announced-deal pipeline converts into completed transactions, advisory revenues could remain a meaningful growth driver through the remainder of 2026, supporting profitability and top-line growth.

Goldman’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

GS shares have gained 71.7% in a year compared with the industry growth of 32.7%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Goldman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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