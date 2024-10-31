GS Chain Plc Reports Narrowed Loss and Strategic Focus

GS Chain Plc (GB:GSC) has released an update.

GS Chain Plc has announced its audited financial results for the year ending June 2024, reporting a narrowed loss of £357,330 compared to last year. Despite delisting from the US OTCQB market, the company remains focused on acquiring technology-driven businesses in fintech, banking, finance, and blockchain sectors. The company assures investors that this strategic transition does not affect its operational outlook or long-term objectives.

