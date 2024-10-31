News & Insights

Stocks

GS Chain Plc Reports Narrowed Loss and Strategic Focus

October 31, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GS Chain Plc (GB:GSC) has released an update.

GS Chain Plc has announced its audited financial results for the year ending June 2024, reporting a narrowed loss of £357,330 compared to last year. Despite delisting from the US OTCQB market, the company remains focused on acquiring technology-driven businesses in fintech, banking, finance, and blockchain sectors. The company assures investors that this strategic transition does not affect its operational outlook or long-term objectives.

For further insights into GB:GSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.