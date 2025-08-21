Markets
BX

Gryphon Investors To Sell Shermco To Blackstone In $1.6 Bln Deal

August 21, 2025 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gryphon Investors announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell Shermco, a provider of electrical testing, engineering, maintenance, and repair services, to Blackstone (BX) in a transaction valued at about $1.6 billion.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Shermco operates across the U.S. and Canada with more than 600 NETA-certified technicians and 200 engineers at 40 service centers.

The company delivers critical services for data centers, utilities, and industrial customers, focusing on improving safety, reliability, and efficiency of electrical infrastructure.

BX is currently trading at $164.35, down $0.12 or 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.