Gryphon Digital Mining Ends Coinmint Agreement

Gryphon Digital Mining ( (GRYP) ) just unveiled an update.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has decided not to renew its Colocation Mining Services Agreement with Coinmint, LLC, which provided colocation services for Gryphon’s bitcoin mining equipment in New York. Set to expire by January 1, 2025, Gryphon is actively seeking new locations and plans to share updates before the agreement’s end.

