Gryphon Capital Trust Raises $167 Million in Successful Offer

Gryphon Capital Income Trust successfully closed its non-renounceable entitlement and shortfall offer, raising a total of $167.78 million. This capital will be invested in Australian debt securities, following the trust’s strategy of preserving capital while providing consistent income. The offer received strong support from both existing and new investors, reflecting a solid demand for defensive investment options.

