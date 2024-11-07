News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Lists 51 Million Units on ASX

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced the listing of over 51 million fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial growth strategy. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking for new opportunities in the income trust sector. The listing underscores Gryphon’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

