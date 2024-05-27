News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Launches New Investor Placement

May 27, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced a placement to raise funds by issuing new units to wholesale investors, aiming to expand their investment strategy without impacting the Trust’s target return. The newly issued units will be equal to existing ones and will start trading on the ASX on June 5, 2024. This move comes after the Trust’s management company was acquired by Barings LLC, enhancing their global investment reach.

