Gryphon Capital Income Trust Completes Successful Capital Raise

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has successfully concluded its capital raise, securing $167.78 million through an Entitlement and Shortfall Offer. The funds will be invested in Australian debt securities, aligning with the Trust’s strategy to provide stable income while preserving capital. The strong response from investors highlights the appeal of defensive investment opportunities.

